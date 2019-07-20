Mumbai: Car rams into stationary water tanker, four teens also injured, one of them still unconscious

Mumbai: A joyride turned fatal for one collegian, and injured four others, after their car rammed into a stationary water tanker at Bandra Reclamation on Friday.

Twenty-two-year-old Hamjad Indorewala died in the accident, while four of his friends were injured as their car met with an accident on a Borivli-Bandra Worli Sea Link-Borivli trip.

While Bandra Police have booked the driver, Aarif Mehta, 19, for causing death by negligence and rash driving, he is yet to be arrested as he was unconscious till Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the police have sent blood samples of all the occupants of the car to check for alcohol, as they suspect Mehta was driving under its influence. On Friday noon, five friends -- Indorewala, Mehta, Gaurav Jain, 18, Murtaza Bhankhurawala and Viral Chavan, both 19, collegians and residents of Borivli, decided to go on a joyride. Mehta, who owns a Hyundai Verna, took the wheel and the group set off on a trip to the sea link and back.

The police said, around 2.30 pm, their car took a U-turn after crossing the BWSL and reached Bandra Reclamation. As it reached the northbound road of the reclamation, Mehta missed the left turn for SV Road and pulled the hand brake at the same instant.

Due to the sudden application of brakes, their car rammed into a stationary water tanker, killing Indorewala and injuring Mehta and Chavan. Minutes after the accident, the youths were rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where Indorewala was declared brought dead.

Girish Anavkar, a senior inspector of Bandra police station said they had booked Mehta under relevant sections of the IPC for causing death due to negligence (section 304A), rash driving (section 279) and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (section 337), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

"No arrests have been made as Mehta is unconscious. We suspect that Mehta was driving in an inebriated state and have sent blood samples to the hospital, to check the alcohol content in his body. Relevant action will be taken in the case after investigation," said Anavkar.