 Mumbai: Car Gets Trapped As Portion Of Road Caves-In Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Prabhadevi (Watch Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Car Gets Trapped As Portion Of Road Caves-In Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Prabhadevi (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Car Gets Trapped As Portion Of Road Caves-In Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Prabhadevi (Watch Video)

A sinkhole was created when a portion of the road near Prabhadevi signal in Dadar caved in suddenly on Thursday morning. A car riding on the road got stuck. The incident created a panic-like situation in the public. The Mumbai police have reached the spot.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Road caves in Prabhadevi | FPJ

Mumbai: A panic-like situation was witnessed in public when a road in Mumbai's Prabhadevi near Dadar caved in on Thursday morning. The incident took place right in middle of the road near Prabhadevi signal. A car riding on it, got its tyre stuck.

The area is located near the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi which is seeing very footfall on the occasion of Ganpati festival.

The video of the incident surfaced on the internet soon. The municipal corporation have yet responded on the mishap. No injuries were reported in the incident. However, the police have reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic police posted on their X handle that the traffic Movement Is Slow At Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg Prabhadevi Due to Big Pothole.

FPJ Shorts
Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here
'Why this Discrimination ?': Fans Upset Over Non-Telecast Of India C vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 Match Featuring Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
'Why this Discrimination ?': Fans Upset Over Non-Telecast Of India C vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 Match Featuring Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Fighting Battle Which Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti Can’t,' Says Lok Sabha MP Rashid Engineer
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Fighting Battle Which Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti Can’t,' Says Lok Sabha MP Rashid Engineer
Read Also
Mumbai: Road Caves In 24-feet Deep During Metro Tunnelling On Andheri's Sahar Road; 9 Families...
article-image

Another Incident Of Road Cave-In

In the midnight of August 23, the residents of P&T Colony in Andheri East witnessed that a massive hole had appeared on the road. It was later confirmed that the part of the road had caved in during the ongoing Metro Line 7A tunnelling at Sahar Road.

The hole which was growing in size and was located right outside residential buildings in the area, scared the residents as it posed a serious threat to the nearby buildings. Total nine families were shifted by the authorities as preventive measure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Car Gets Trapped As Portion Of Road Caves-In Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Prabhadevi (Watch...

Mumbai: Car Gets Trapped As Portion Of Road Caves-In Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Prabhadevi (Watch...

Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta's Postmortem Report Reveals He Died Due To 'Multiple Injuries'

Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta's Postmortem Report Reveals He Died Due To 'Multiple Injuries'

Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In...

Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In...

Mumbai Coastal Road's Southbound Section Connecting To Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Be Inaugurated Today...

Mumbai Coastal Road's Southbound Section Connecting To Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Be Inaugurated Today...

Bombay High Court Clears Decks For Redevelopment Of Bandra Society

Bombay High Court Clears Decks For Redevelopment Of Bandra Society