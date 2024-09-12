Mumbai: Car Gets Trapped As Portion Of Road Caves-In Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Prabhadevi (Watch Video)

Road caves in Prabhadevi | FPJ

Mumbai: A panic-like situation was witnessed in public when a road in Mumbai's Prabhadevi near Dadar caved in on Thursday morning. The incident took place right in middle of the road near Prabhadevi signal. A car riding on it, got its tyre stuck.

The area is located near the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi which is seeing very footfall on the occasion of Ganpati festival.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Car Gets Trapped As Portion Of Road Caves-In Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Prabhadevi#Mumbai #mumbainews pic.twitter.com/keLte5Sb16 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 12, 2024

A sinkhole has appeared right in the middle of the Prabhadevi Junction! 😱 ⚠️



Media and police already there.



@RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/IgJ9uwV5xW — Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) September 12, 2024

The video of the incident surfaced on the internet soon. The municipal corporation have yet responded on the mishap. No injuries were reported in the incident. However, the police have reached the spot.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg Prabhadevi Due to Big Pothole.

मोठा खड्डा पडल्यामुळे स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर मार्ग प्रभादेवी कडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे. #MTPTtrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic police posted on their X handle that the traffic Movement Is Slow At Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg Prabhadevi Due to Big Pothole.

Another Incident Of Road Cave-In

In the midnight of August 23, the residents of P&T Colony in Andheri East witnessed that a massive hole had appeared on the road. It was later confirmed that the part of the road had caved in during the ongoing Metro Line 7A tunnelling at Sahar Road.

The hole which was growing in size and was located right outside residential buildings in the area, scared the residents as it posed a serious threat to the nearby buildings. Total nine families were shifted by the authorities as preventive measure.