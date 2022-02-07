Mumbai: Car falls from 2nd floor of podium parking in Malad, woman escapes miraculously

In a strange incident, a 22-year-old woman had a miraculous escape on Sunday morning, after a four wheeler came crashing down from the second floor of a podium parking space at a Malad-based building. Police said that the woman, identified as Apeksha Mirani, was trying to park her car when the car picked up pace and fell down.



According to an official, the incident occurred at around 7.35am at Jainsons building on Zakaria Road in Malad (W) when Mirani was parking the car seated inside. When the car fell on an SUV, it was mangled completely but Mirani escaped unhurt. The car landed at a spot where a guard stood.

An incident was recorded at Malad police station, which was informed by Mirani's father. The car landed upside down.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:54 PM IST