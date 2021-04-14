Mumbai: Car crashes into bike on WEH near Dahisar, biker killed

Mumbai: A 43-year-old biker was killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning on the Western Express Highway near Dahisar (E). The deceased, identified as Santosh Naik, was riding a motorcycle when a man driving a four-wheeler at high speed crashed into him from behind and injured him, leading to his death. The driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

Police said that on Tuesday morning, at around 9.30am, the arrested accused, Shivkumar Pillai, 39, who was driving a Hyundai car (MH-02-CM-7585) was on the north-bound road of the WEH near Mahakali bus stop in Dahisar (E) and wanted to take a U-turn. Pillai was allegedly speeding and instead of taking a U-turn at a designated turn, he tried to take a short-cut at a crossing.

Pravin Patil, senior inspector of Dahisar police station said that while taking a U-turn, Pillai did not contemplate the consequences and suddenly put his car horizontally on the road, dashing Naik's motorcycle from the rear end. Naik, who was riding a Unicorn motorcycle (MH-02-CU-2847), was on his way to work near Dahisar Check Naka from his home in Kandivali (E), when the incident occurred.

Senior inspector Patil said that Naik was grievously injured in the accident and was killed on the spot. Police control room was alerted, who informed Dahisar Police, after which a team rushed to the spot. Subsequently, the locals and police took Naik to a civic-run hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

Dahisar Police immediately arrested Pillai and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence (section 304A) and rash driving in a public way (section 279). Pillai was produced before a local magistrate court on Wednesday for remand.