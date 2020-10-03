Mumbai: Candidates allowed to use locals for UPSC exam today

The Ministry of Railways has allowed candidates taking the Union Public Service Commission exam and their escorts to travel on the special local services being run by the Western Railway and Central Railway.

The decision comes after the UPSC secretary had requested the Railway Minister to allow candidates to travel on suburban trains. The UPSC Preliminary examination is slated to be held from 9.30 AM on Sunday.

“UPSC Candidates and their family members can travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban railway network on October 3 and 4. Exam call letter and identity card of the candidate will be considered as authority for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.

The Railways have appealed to the public that except for essential category staff and specified categories, as per the directives of the state government, others are requested not to rush to the stations.

“It is also requested that travellers should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID19. The public is requested not to believe any rumours,” he added.