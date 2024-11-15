Mumbai: Cancer Patient Dies After Jumping Into Shantaram Talao In Malad, Body Retrieved By Police

Representative Image

Anil Mane, 52, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday around 7.40 am in Malad East. According to the police, he was a cancer patient and, reportedly frustrated by his illness, jumped into Shantaram Talao in Malad.

He resided at Atharv Society, Hawahira Park, Malad East. Mane jumped into the Ganapati immersion section of Shantaram Talao. A morning walker nearby tried to dissuade him, but he proceeded and drowned. The police and fire brigade retrieved his body and sent it for further processing. Before jumping, he had tied a stone to himself with a rope, which broke when his body was recovered from the lake.