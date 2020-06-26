Mumbai can hope to get an extra 800 MW power

Mumbaikars can now get ample power even in summer at a competitive tariff with the commissioning of KV 400 Kharghar Vikhroli transmission line.

The Adani Transmission on Friday signed a Share Purchase Agreement and completed the acquisition of the SPV, Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Private Limited (KVTPL), incorporated by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL).

Mumbai’s present demand is 3,200 mw but with the commissioning of the Kharghar Vikhroli transmission line an additional 800 MW can be imported from anywhere in the country at a competitive rate.

The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), whose power purchase agreement with Tata Power is expected to end, will be in a position to procure the entire 800 MW power and distribute it to consumers in its jurisdiction.

Adani Transmission will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project for a period of 35 years. The company had won this project through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding and received the Letter of Intent in December 2019. Adani Transmission MD and CEO Anil Sardana said, “With the signing of the Share Purchase Agreement for Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Private Limited for execution of transmission project in the state of Maharashtra, ATL’s position as the largest private sector transmission company operating in India is consolidated further. It also takes the company closer to its target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022.”Power Expert Ashok Pendse said the project is critical to Mumbai as the existing capacity of the transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city. He told FPJ, ''This would enable additional power to be brought into Mumbai and help meet the future demand of the city.’’

It must be mentioned here that the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) in February last year had scrapped the execution of 400 kV Vikhroli transmission project by Tata Power(Transmission), citing inordinate delays and lack of substantial progress since 2011.