Mumbai: Caller Falsely Claims Armed People In Vehicle; Police Search Finds Only Ambulance With Heart Patient

The Mumbai Police control room received a call on Wednesday in which the caller claimed that seven people had come out in a vehicle with weapons. Upon verification, the police discovered that the vehicle in question was actually an ambulance, and one of the occupants was a patient.

Caller provides number of ambulance.

A police officer mentioned that the caller provided the vehicle's number, which turned out to be that of an ambulance. The caller reported that the vehicle was passing through the Kandivali area and that there were seven individuals inside, including a patient.

Upon interrogating the occupants of the ambulance, the police learned that the group was transporting a patient who had undergone heart surgery and was being taken home.

The Mumbai Police are now searching for an unidentified person who provided information about seven suspicious individuals in a car passing through the Kandivali area of Mumbai.

