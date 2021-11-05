Mumbai: Cable-stayed ROB one step closer to realisation

The plan for a cable-stayed flyover across the railway tracks near Mahalakshmi station on Keshavrao Khadye Marg is one step closer to realisation.

On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 16 encroachments to make way for it. There are 48 structures in its way, of which 16 were demolished on Monday. The remaining will be cleared soon.

Touted as the city’s first cable-stayed rail overbridge (ROB), the bridge will be built from Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Satrasta) towards Haji Ali. Civic officials said it will help reduce the traffic on the present Mahalakshmi bridge. It is also believed that the traffic coming from the coastal road, which is currently under construction, will be smoother towards south-central Mumbai.

Eligible owners of the razed structures have also been legally rehabilitated, civic officials said. “The remaining encroachments will also be removed in the next few days. The process of rehabilitating the families is in its final stages,” an official said.

Popularly known as T Bridge, the Mahalaxmi ROB was built in 1920. It has been declared dilapidated and IIT Bombay has recommended reducing its load as it cannot withstand the weight of heavy vehicles.

The BMC has therefore planned two ROBs at Mahalaxmi station to take the load off the existing one. While one will be from Dr E Moses Road (Worli Naka) to Saat Rasta, another will be from Saat Rasta to Keshavrao Khadye Marg (towards Haji Ali).

A civic official said together the two bridges are supposed to ease traffic at the Saat Rasta junction and Mahalaxmi station. “The one from Saat Rasta to Keshavrao Khadye Marg will be a cable-stayed bridge as it would pass over railway tracks and cannot have pillars,” he said.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 11:00 AM IST