Mumbai: Cable operators move Bombay High Court against rules of TRAI

According to these operators, the new rates and rules are not workable at all. “Till now, we charged Rs. 130 for initial 100 channels and Rs. 20 for every 25 channels, over and above the initial ones,” pointed out advocate Rahul Soman, appearing for the operators.

“However, as per the new rates, the operators have been asked to charge Rs. 130 for initial 226 channels and to charge Rs. 30 for additional 160 channels beyond the initial ones,” Soman said.

The operators claim that the worst part is, the TRAI has not set an upper limit for extra channels. “Earlier, the upper limit for extra channels was 25 but now there is no such cap.

This means any customer can seek 160 or 1000 more channels beyond the 226 channels, as per the new rules. This would hamper our business,” Soman argued.

Apart from this, the TRAI has also introduced another clause wherein operators would have to provide a 60 per cent discount for additional TV sets.

“As per this clause, if any household has an additional TV set, then we have to give a discount of 60 per cent on the fees for initial 226 channels. These new rates and rules are arbitrary and against the rights of equality and business,” Soman said.

The bench has, however, posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.