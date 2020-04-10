Mumbai: Cabinet takes Governor’s route for CM Uddhav Thackeray’s nomination

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s nomination in the state legislative council remains a mere formality. The state cabinet, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday unanimously recommended to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to nominate Thackeray to one of the two seats as Governor's nominee in the council.

The government will dispatch the letter on Friday to the Governor for further action. With this, Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year without him being a member of either House, will become the member of the state legislative council and thereby continue to be the CM.

As per the legislative norms, Thackeray would have got himself elected to either of the House before completion of six months in power, which ends on May 28. Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik said:

"According to the Constitution, the Chief Minister has to become a member of a House within six months of the government formation. There are two seats from the Governor's quota vacant which are to be filled by him. Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of any House yet."