Mumbai: Cab driver held for raping 16-year-old in Goregaon

Aarey police arrested a 23-year-old taxi driver on Friday for allegedly raping a minor teenager on Thursday. The survivor, a 16-year-old collegian, knew the accused, Bannu Yadav from her hometown in Uttar Pradesh and police suspect that Yadav followed her to the city. The incident was reported by the teen’s sister, who had come to the city earlier this week. Yadav has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said Yadav knew the survivor and her family and frequently visited her house in Uttar Pradesh. They suspect that the teenager and the survivor were involved in a romantic relationship, which was strongly objected by the girl’s family. The teenager accompanied her sister and came to Mumbai last week, only to realise that Yadav had followed her and was staying at his cousin’s place.