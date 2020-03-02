Mumbai: Cab driver held for raping 16-year-old in Goregaon

Aarey police arrested a 23-year-old taxi driver on Friday for allegedly raping a minor teenager on Thursday. The survivor, a 16-year-old collegian, knew the accused, Bannu Yadav from her hometown in Uttar Pradesh and police suspect that Yadav followed her to the city. The incident was reported by the teen’s sister, who had come to the city earlier this week. Yadav has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Police said Yadav knew the survivor and her family and frequently visited her house in Uttar Pradesh. They suspect that the teenager and the survivor were involved in a romantic relationship, which was strongly objected by the girl’s family. The teenager accompanied her sister and came to Mumbai last week, only to realise that Yadav had followed her and was staying at his cousin’s place.
The complainant and the teenager were staying at Goregaon (E) where Yadav tried to meet the teen on several occasions. “Yadav was constantly harassing the teen and allegedly sexually assaulted her at her house when she was alone, but the teen kept mum. However, when the teenager’s elder sister learnt about it, she raised an alarm and approached the Aarey police on February 26,” said a senior officer.
As soon as Yadav got the whiff that he was reported to the police, he tried to flee from the city. Police tracked his phone and learnt about his location near Kurla railway station. During the probe, they realised Yadav had boarded a train to UP and thus laid a trap near Kasara railway station, where he was arrested on Friday. Yadav was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act for rape.
