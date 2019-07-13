Mumbai: CA jumps from Sealink

Mumbai: A 22-year-old chartered accountant, Parth Narendrabhai Shah, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea off Bandra Worli Sea link on Friday afternoon.

Shah, who was working with a CA firm in central Mumbai, took a taxi from Worli to Bandra and asked the driver to stop midway, near pole number 52 of the sea link, following which he jumped into the sea. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating further. According to the police, Shah had hired a taxi to go towards Bandra.

The driver said, he was asked to stop on the Bandra-Worli sea link. The police said, "We were informed of the incident by the sea link staff around 2.45pm. We have recorded the statement of the taxi driver and after searching for over three hours, Shah’s body was fished out at around 7pm. We have registered an ADR and are investigating the case. However, no suicide note has been found,” said Sukhlal Verpe, senior inspector of Worli police station.Soon after the authorities were informed of the incident, a coast guard helicopter arrived at the scene around 5pm, along with the Fire Brigade personnel, who were already on the spot.

A team of navy divers, the Fire Rescue Team and the Coast Guard was constituted for search operations. They were joined on the spot by the Flood Rescue Team.Shah's body was retrieved from the sea at around 7pm and rushed to the civic-run hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.