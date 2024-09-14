Mumbai: Byculla Zoo's ‘Croc Trail’ To Expand With New Crocodiles And Gharials Pending CZA Approval

New additions coming soon: Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo's Croc Trail to welcome 4 more crocodiles | File Photo

Mumbai: The 'Croc Trail' at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical garden at Byculla, which offers visitors an up-close view of crocodiles and gharial from a gallery, is set to feature new additions.

The zoo in Ranchi has agreed to transfer four crocodiles to Mumbai's zoo. Currently, the proposal is pending for approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

Earlier, the zoo did not have dedicated space for crocodiles and gharials. Last May, the zoo introduced a unique underwater viewing deck, said to be the first in Asia. A viewing gallery has an elevated platform through which visitors can observe the on-surface and underwater movements of the reptiles. The main attraction is the submerged deck, where visitors can watch the reptiles swim and feed in water that mimics their natural habitat.

The trail features two separate enclosures, currently home to three crocodiles and two gharials. Zoo authorities plan to expand the collection to ten crocodiles and ten gharials. "We reached out to zoos in other cities for these reptiles. The zoo in Ranchi has agreed to provide four crocodiles due to their surplus. We are also in discussions with the Kerala zoo regarding gharials, but have not yet received a response. The proposal to transfer the crocodiles is awaiting approval from the Central Zoo Authority," said a civic official.

In addition, a new reptile house is proposed to be constructed opposite the hippo exhibit within the zoo. The ground-plus-one-storey structure will house a total of 12 species, including the trinket snake, Indian cobra, Indian rock python, and striped keel back, among others. The BMC has recently issued a tender for constructing a dome-shaped, walk-through aquarium at a cost of Rs 65 crore. In the 2023-24 period, the zoo attracted approximately 29 lakh visitors and generated revenue of Rs 11.5 crore.