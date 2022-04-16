Mumbai: Byculla Zoo gets sewage treatment plant and other attractions

With an aim to become self-sufficient in terms of water supply, Byculla's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan-Zoo has set up a wastewater treatment plant, which was inaugurated by Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday.

The zoo requires around 3-5 lakh liters of water every day for various plants, animals, and birds for drinking and irrigation purposes. The wastewater treatment plant has been set up to run all the facilities on its own without relying on the water supply of the corporation.

Under this plant, about 5 lakh liters of treated water will be received daily and this water will be stored in an underground tank with a capacity of about 7 lakh liters. This purified water will be connected to the irrigation system of the zoo area and water will be supplied to the entire area for irrigation.

The zoo also inaugurated a bird's paradise, a monkey exhibition, and a biome-themed park along with the sewage treatment plant.

The bird's paradise is a 'walk through' facility that has a stainless steel wire mesh based on European technology which has been erected to cover the exhibition. The exhibition features mainly cormorants, parrots, golden pheasants, peacocks, cockatoos, military macaws, African gray parrots, and more.

There are also signs put up in the exhibition which contain interesting and biological information about the birds.

The monkey exhibition is an accommodation provided for monkeys with artificial habitats, attractive structures, beds, etc. built in the interior of the exhibition gallery.

'Biome-themed' gardens are based on flora and fauna growing in different climatic zones, out of which the tropical ecosystems and grassland ecosystems have been created in this zoo.

Tropical ecosystems are characterized by hot, dense vegetation that are found in the Western Ghats in India. Due to the high rainfall, the trees adapt to the torrential rains which are evergreen and have pointed, thick, waxy leaves.

Grassy ecosystems grow in areas with low humidity in the air and consist of large areas covered with grass, herbs, and sparsely scattered shrubs. The shrubs range in height from 10 to 30 inches. The grass grows in humid climates and is dormant in dry climates.

