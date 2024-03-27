Mumbai: Businessman, Parents Dupe Firm Of ₹33.75 Lakh On Share Transfer Pretext

A businessman and his parents have been booked for allegedly duping a company on the pretext of share transfers, leading to a loss of Rs57.81 lakh. The main accused was identified as Pratik Kulkarni, a Mira Road resident who runs a firm, Greystone, registered under his mother's name, Rohini. As per the FIR, his father's name is Sharad.

In the complaint lodged at the Malad police station on March 25, Piyush Kothari said that he is a stock broker and also works at Instinct Innovations Private Ltd. He further said that he met Kulkarni in January through his friends. The latter claimed to possess 7,600 shares, valued Rs1,300 each, of Vari Energy Private Ltd. Instinct Innovations Private Ltd expressed interest in purchasing these shares.

With the help of a fake shareholding statement, Kulkarni sought Rs98.8 lakh. The complainant said they agreed to pay half the amount and the remaining money was to be given after the deal. Accordingly, Instinct Innovation transferred Rs33.75 lakh.

Kulkarni then sent a purported email from the Central Depository Services Ltd, stating that 7,600 shares had been credited to his company. However, no shares were received, said Kothari, adding that the accused sent more fake emails when confronted.

Gradually, it came to the fore that Kulkarni held no shares and the documents shared by him were fake, said the complaint. The company said that it had struck a deal with a third party to pass on the shares at Rs1,500 each. However, a penalty of Rs24.06 lakh was imposed on it as the deal couldn't materialise.

A case has been booked against the trio under the Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 405 (breach of trust), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine).