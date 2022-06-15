Mumbai: Businessman lodges police complaint after receiving obscene video call

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

In what appears to be an attempt at sextortion, a Dahisar-based businessman has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had received a video call from an unknown number. When he answered the call, he saw a woman undressing herself. He then disconnected the call after which he had received recording of the said video call on his WhatsApp from another number. The businessman was threatened that his recording would be made viral on social media after which he has lodged a police complaint.

According to the Dahisar police, the victim (52) on June 11 had received a message from an unknown WhatsApp number, asking who the victim was, where he stays and if it is possible for the victim to attend a video call. The victim responded to the message saying he was busy.

On June 13, around 8 pm, the victim received a video call from the same number. As soon as the victim answered the call, he saw a woman undressing herself. The victim immediately disconnected the call and blocked the said number, police said.

Around 11:55 am on Tuesday, the victim received a call from another unknown number, asking the victim to read a message that has been sent on his phone. On checking the phone, the victim found a message stating that his video conversion has been recorded and will be made viral on social media.

The victim then approached the police and got a criminal complaint lodged in the matter on Tuesday. The police have registered a case against an unknown person on charges of punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.