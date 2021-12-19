e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Mumbai: Businessman lodges extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala

The case has now been transferred to Anti-Extortion Cell.
FPJ Web Desk
Ejaz Lakdawala | File

Mumbai: A businessman had lodged an extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala at DN Nagar police station. The case has now been transferred to Anti-Extortion Cell.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 11:20 AM IST
