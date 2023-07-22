Mumbai Businessman Held At Kolkata Airport For Smuggling High-End Watches

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a high-end limited edition designer wrist watch smuggling racket and seized 34 premium time pieces worth over Rs30 crore from the upscale IndiaBulls residential tower, Lower Parel. The watches were allegedly smuggled by city businessman Samir Seth, who was arrested from Kolkata airport where he landed from Singapore.

DRI Mumbai zonal office had developed intelligence on Seth in possession of more than 30 smuggled high-end premium watches of foreign origin kept at his IndiaBulls residence.

The revenue intelligence officials further learnt that the suspect was abroad and would be returning with more limited edition designer watches and landing at Kolkata to evade Customs levies. He was to then take a connecting flight to Mumbai. A DRI team monitored Seth walk out of Kolkata airport on arrival from Singapore without declaring the Swiss Greubel Forsey high-end watch at Customs. He was intercepted and arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act for smuggling and duty evasion.

Subsequent raids at Seth’s Mumbai residence led to seizure of 34 limited edition watches of premium brands like Greubel Forsey, Purnell, Louis Vuitton, MB&F, Mad, Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille, with estimated value of over Rs30 crore.

Each of the limited edition timepiece of exceptionally high value attracts 38.5% Customs duty, which was evaded by Seth during several foreign trips.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)