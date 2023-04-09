Mumbai: Businessman asked to pay ₹30k per month to elderly wife whom he left to live with secretary

Representative Image

A sessions court has considered the medical and nutrition needs of a 61-year-old home-maker who claimed to be deserted by her husband for his secretary and ordered that the businessman pay her Rs. 30,000 monthly as maintenance along with arrears since Oct 2020.

The couple have two sons. The aggrieved senior citizen had approached the sessions court for an enhanced maintenance amount as a Dadar trial court had ordered the husband to pay her only Rs. 20,000 monthly as interim maintenance. The woman also claimed domestic violence on the man’s part due to the affair.

Man deserted 61-year-old wife and sons

She claimed he owns several properties in Dadar, earns royalty from being partner of a firm and also has earnings from stocks and had earned over Rs. 8 crores from sales of some business-related properties. She said she is a homemaker and is finding it difficult to make ends meet since he deserted her and her sons in 2020 and started living with his secretary who had been his employee for three decades.

Man claims sons drove him out

The husband, on the other hand, claimed that his sons had driven him out of their Dadar home. The court said whether he left the house or was made to leave can be decided by the trial court after evidence is recorded on these by the trial court.

Additional Sessions Judge Madhuri M. Deshpande said in the order that it is undisputed that the wife is living separately and has no source of income while he is earning in crores and has various businesses.

The maintenance order by the trial court seems to be somewhat less considering the huge prices of daily needs, it opined. It also noted that from documents filed by the wife, it is clear that her husband is in a good financial position and has sufficient means to provide for her maintenance. Judge Deshpande also considered that the wife is a senior citizen who has medical and nutritional needs while directing him to pay an enhanced maintenance amount.