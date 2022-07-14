Mumbai: Businessman Ajay Nawandar held by CBI in DHFL swindle

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Mumbai-based businessman Ajay Nawandar in connection with its probe into the Rs 34,615 crore loan fraud by the Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) group.

The CBI had last month registered a fresh FIR against the DHFL group in what is now regarded as the biggest loan fraud till date. The accused, which include the Wadhawans and six real estate companies, are accused of defrauding a consortium of banks led by the Union Bank of India by siphoning of funds availed of as loans and falsifying their books of accounts.

CBI officers said that Nawandar was arrested on Wednesday based on the results of searches that were conducted at his residence earlier this month. The CBI had searched two premises in Mumbai and one in Mahabaleshwar, during which the agency’s teams recovered luxury watches and painting worth around Rs 40 crore.

Nawandar was also questioned in connection with his alleged involvement in the case subsequently. Investigations revealed that the promoters of DHFL had diverted the funds that were secured as loans and made investments in various entities.

"The promoters had also acquired expensive paintings and sculptures worth around Rs. 55 crore using these diverted funds," said a CBI officer.

The FIR was registered in June this year based on a complaint submitted by the Union Bank of India in February. The complaint stated that the bank was heading the consortium of a total of 17 banks, which had extended loans to the DHFL group collectively amounting to Rs 42,871 crores.

The accused are alleged to have misappropriated a significant portion of these funds by falsifying their books and defaulted on repayment of the dues, causing a loss of Rs 34,615 crore to the banks.

A Mumbai-based businessman, Nawandar, according to multiple sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, has been for long under the scanner due to his suspected links to the city’s underworld. His name had cropped up during multiple investigations related to gangland activities, but he was never charged.

Read Also Builder Avinash Bhosale remanded in judicial custody in Yes Bank - DHFL case