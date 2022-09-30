Mumbai: Bus catches fire in Nalla Sopara, passengers escape unhurt

A civic transport bus on Friday caught fire on Friday in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district. Huge chunk of smoke errupted from the Vasai Virar Municipal transport bus however no injuries or deaths have been reported due to the fire yet.

According to PTI, all passengers travelling in the bus jumped out in the nick of time after noticing the flames, an officer said.

Locals made a frantic attempt to put out the fire. However, firemen arrived at the scene and put out the blaze in about one hour, the official added.

The bus was completely gutted in the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.