 Mumbai: Burqa-Clad Muslim Students Denied Entry To Chembur's Acharya College (WATCH)
The incident bore resemblance to the 2022 hijab row in Karnataka where Muslim students were not allowed to enter a junior college for wearing hijab.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Representational image

A group of Muslim students studying at Chembur’s Acharya College were allegedly denied entry into the institute for wearing burqa. The students alleged they were instructed to remove the burqa to be allowed to entry to the college.

Videos of the students standing outside the gate of NG Acharya & DK Marathe College in Chembur made rounds on social media on Wednesday. In the videos, students wearing college uniform can be seen entering the college as the burqa-clad students were denied entry.

One of the students said they were ready to remove the burqa once they enter college and were apprehensive of removing it outside the gate. The security guard at the gate said the college principal instructed him to tell burqa-clad students to remove the garment before entering.

Incident follows Karnataka hijab row

The incident bore resemblance to the 2022 Karnataka hijab row, when hijab-clad Muslim students of a junior college in Udupi were denied entry stating that wearing hijab to the institute was in violation of its college uniform policy.

Kerala: Authorities To Decide On Wearing Hijab In Operation Theatres After 7 Female Students...
