Mumbai: Burmese national duped of rubies worth Rs 5 cr, 4 held

Mumbai: The D B Marg police arrested four persons who allegedly swindled two rubies of a Burmese (Myanmar) national worth ₹5 crore. The accused having cheating cases registered against them lured the Burmese into a trap after promising him good returns. The police have also recovered both the rubies from the accused who swapped it with fake one after luring the Burmese into a deal.

According to the police, the accused have similar cases of cheating registered against them. They portray themselves on social media that they deal into diamonds and precious stones and lure prey. Similarly victim Ye Min M H Mohammad Dadabhai, 58, also a diamond trader from Myanmar came in their contact to whom main accused Uday Choksi, also a diamond trader called to India after promising him good returns.

Recently Dadabhai arrived in India and met Choki and showed him rubies of 51.47 karats and 76.78 karats total worth ₹5 crore. It was then Choksi had close look at the rubies and made copies of it.

On Tuesday Choksi called Dadabhai near Opera House on the pretext of showing him diamonds which was to be traded against the rubies. Choki came prepared with similarly cut stones, said police. When they met Choksi and other accused Sureshbhai Borad, Khetaram Devasi, Vinkal Shah and Pravin alias Pappu Jain and swapped original rubies with fake ones when Dadabhai was busy checking diamonds.

Later Dadabhai realised that the rubies returned to him where fake ones and approached the police. The D B Marg police formed four teams and nabbed Choksi, Borad, Devasi and Shah. From them the police recovered both the rubies within 12 hours.

"The accused who are in custody till February 5 were booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy and for abetment," said Saurabh Tripathi DCP zone 2.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:49 PM IST