 Mumbai: Burglar Targets Olympic Team Doctor’s Clinic, Materials Worth ₹5.1 Lakh Stolen
Resident of Bandra (West), Dr Swapnil Mate, 38, runs a private sports clinic and is a member of the Indian national shooting team’s medical team.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
Mumbai: Burglar Targets Olympic Team Doctor’s Clinic, Materials Worth ₹5.1 Lakh Stolen | Representative Image

Burglars recently targeted the clinic of a doctor who accompanied the Indian shooting contingent to the Paris Olympics and stole interior materials worth Rs5.13 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The Bandra police have registered a case against an unidentified individual for the alleged burglary.

He had planned to open a new clinic at Kakkad Niwas, 29th Road in Bandra (West), for which he rented a flat from one Niraj Kakkad in September 2023. He began interior work at this location and brought in materials worth Rs5.13 lakh, storing them in the clinic. However, due to an argument with Kakkad, the work was left incomplete.

On July 10, Mate travelled to Paris. Before leaving, he locked the clinic and entrusted the key to the security guard. Mate visited the clinic on Monday, August 26, only to find the latch broken. The door was locked from the inside, and when he rang the doorbell, an unknown person, later identified as Kakkad’s driver, opened the door. The driver refused to allow Mate entry and asked him to leave.

Following the incident, Mate contacted the Mumbai Police control room. Police officers quickly arrived at the scene. Upon entering the flat with the police, Mate discovered that all the interior items meant for his clinic had been stolen. Suspecting the involvement of Kakkad’s driver or an unknown individual, he lodged a complaint with the police.

Mate served as a sports physical therapist for Indian athletes in the London Olympics 2012 and Rio Olympics 2016. He also worked as a sports physiotherapist at the Cricket Club of India, the Maharashtra Badminton Association, and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.

