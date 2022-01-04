Mumbai: 'Bulli Bai' case suspect questioned for over 10 hours

DCP of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell is questioning the 21-year-old engineering student who was detained from Bengaluru in 'Bulli Bai' app case yesterday, news agency ANI reported.

According to ANI, the questioning has been going on for over 10 hours.

Mumbai cyber police detained the 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, an official said on Tuesday.

Police had filed a first information report against unknown persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction' on the app hosted by GitHub platform.

The suspect was detained on Monday, the official said.

Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for 'auction' on the 'Bulli Bai' app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:09 PM IST