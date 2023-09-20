Mumbai Bullet Train Project: No Traffic Restrictions In BKC Till Ganpati Season

Representational photo |

Ten days after the Mumbai Traffic Police announced the closure of two routes in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, for the construction work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Railway (MAHSR) project, the restrictions have been put on hold.

According to traffic officials, the closure may be considered in November.

The Free Press Journal learnt that the implementation of the restrictions is put on hold owing to the ongoing Ganpati season. As per the traffic officials, the decision to hold the restrictions keeping in mind the extra flow of traffic and pedestrian movements in the BKC and the nearby areas.

A circular, issued by Pradnya Jedge, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, on September 11, mentioned that the traffic movement from Diamond Junction to JSW office and BKC Road Platina Junction to Motilal Nehru Trade Center will be closed from September 12 to June next year.

This means that traffic coming from MTNL junction, Razzak junction, Kurla and BKC will be blocked at Diamond Junction and diverted through Nabard junction where the motorists will proceed from Asian Heart Hospital towards JSW office and Kherwadi.

“These routes to be closed are internal roads hence the traffic movement won't affect the main connector. Yet, we need to streamline the situation. This was first planned after acquiring permission and checking and the clearance was provided. We did not see the Ganpati season's effect on the traffic at first. Hence, the restrictions will be implemented in November,” said PI Manoj Shinde, of BKC Traffic Division.

He further mentioned Ganpati's crowd moving across from areas like Bharat Nagar and Kherwadi in Bandra East. “Though the mandals are small, there will be pedestrian movements that will shift the traffic movement more or less. Closing down the routes is not feasible at the moment. If we do that now, the additional work will include changing signal timings, deploying more manpower and hence to avoid all these the decision has been taken after having a discussion with the high-level officials,” he said.

The temporary hold on restrictions will provide a bit of relief to motorists but not so much as the BKC connector – to eastern suburbs and the western suburbs are at an all-time high with multiple buses ferrying the roads, private vehicles, autorickshaws and even cab services. The talks about decongesting the BKC connector at large areas are also underway, said a police source who further mentioned a discussion is in place with the civic body, MMRDA and the traffic police.

