Mumbai buildings get UNESCO award

Mumbai: UNESCO's Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation 2019 has been announced for three heritage buildings in Mumbai, which are Flora Fountain, Knesset Elijah Synagogue and Our Lady of Glory Church.

UNESCO gives the award for conservation of cultural heritage sites. The award has been named for three buildings -- Elijah Synagogue and Our Lady of Glory Church have been awarded in the merit category, while Flora Fountain has carved its name on this award as a recommendation from dignitaries.

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi said, “The restoration work has been done by the heritage cell was of outstanding quality. We are planning to use Flora Fountain as a centre to make the entire Fort and Kala Ghoda area to be restored with heritage values.”