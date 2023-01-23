e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Building collapse in Girgaon kills 8-year-old girl; builder, contractor booked for negligence

The girl admitted to a hospital and succeeded to her injuries after some material from an under-construction building fell on her at Girgaon in South Mumbai on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Building collapse in Girgaon kills 8-year-old girl | Representative image
Mumbai: An 8-year-old girl who was injured in a building collapse yesterday was declared dead at 1:30 am today, reports from ANI stated. 

The builder and contractor have been booked for negligence.

The girl was injured after some material from an under-construction building fell on her at Girgaon in South Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident took place in Girgaon's Kattar Lane. The girl was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

"The incident occurred at Shripati Jewels building at Kattar lane in Girgaon around 8 pm. It happened when the girl was standing near the building located in the V P Road police station limits," he said.

