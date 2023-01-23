Mumbai: Building collapse in Girgaon kills 8-year-old girl; builder, contractor booked for negligence

Building collapse in Girgaon kills 8-year-old girl | Representative image

Mumbai: An 8-year-old girl who was injured in a building collapse yesterday was declared dead at 1:30 am today, reports from ANI stated.

The builder and contractor have been booked for negligence.

The girl was injured after some material from an under-construction building fell on her at Girgaon in South Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident took place in Girgaon's Kattar Lane. The girl was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

"The incident occurred at Shripati Jewels building at Kattar lane in Girgaon around 8 pm. It happened when the girl was standing near the building located in the V P Road police station limits," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)