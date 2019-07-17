Mumbai building collapse: Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Dongri tragedy

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who died in the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri area a day earlier.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured. All medical expenses of the injured to be borne by the state government. The death toll in the collapse of four-storeyed Kesarbhai building in the city's Dongri area rose to 14, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Wednesday.

The building collapsed at 11 am on Tuesday on Tandel Street in Dongri area. So far, nine people have been injured in the incident. The NDRF is currently carrying out search and rescue operation with the help of sniffer dogs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of people in the building collapse, while the Maharashtra government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

The BMC has claimed that it had classified the building in the "C1 category" back in 2017. This classification meant the building was meant "to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest".