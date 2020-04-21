Mumbai: Building approvals to be cleared after plinth status declaration

Mumbai: In a major relief to the practising engineers, architects and town planners in Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has allowed to make self-declaration to seek further approvals as it will not be possible to manually register themselves due to lockdown.

BMC Chief Engineer Vinod Chithore on April 21 directed the concerned departments to grant further commencement certificate subject to compliance of conditions stipulated in intimation of disapproval (IOD) and amended plan letter in cases where the plinth has been completed but its checking was not done by the Building Proposal Department due to lockdown.

The Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA) had brought to the BMC’s notice that undertaking cannot be registered due to lockdown.