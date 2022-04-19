Mumbai: Builders Association of India writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray over hike in raw material prices; seeks relief

The Builders Association of India (BAI) has written a letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, State Urban Minister and Administrative officers expressing their fear that contractors are unable to tackle the abnormal hike in raw material prices which will further lead them towards bankruptcy, affecting the development projects across Maharashtra.

Harshad Shah, Chairman of BAI Mumbai Centre said that the sudden and unprecedented price rise has put contractors in soup. "The contractors cannot absorb the price rise as there is no clause in the tender of paying the difference of price as the contractors are working on the fixed contract rates. With the present restricted price variation/escalation clauses the government contractors will face heavy losses and will lead to bankruptcy. This will adversely affect all development works of government," Shah said.

Wherein the BAI has urged CM Thackeray to give some relief to the industry. "The government should pay the difference of rate of major construction materials from the date of submission of tender till the date of execution of the work of control items considering the basic rate on the due date of the tender, over and above the regular price variation. Escalation and price variation to all the works having a time period of up to 12 months also without any upper limit restriction. Star rate of cement, steel, bitumen, etc. to be mentioned in future tenders to avoid further complications. Maharashtra Government should consider having a Standard Bidding Document across all its departments and semi-government works authorities, to avoid litigations and complications," the letter reads

BAI is the apex body of civil engineering construction contractors with over 200 centres across India and its 40,000 members are majorly Government contractors dealing in building, road construction and other infrastructural works. All these contractors are registered with the government, semi-government departments such as NHAI, CPWD, MES, State PWDs, State Housing Boards, Local Self Governments, Railways among others it stated.

"The contractors took up the issue of sudden abnormal rise in construction material mainly due to the reasons including Russia-Ukraine war and scarcity of raw material leading to the rise of more than 50 per cent to 80 per cent. The rise cannot be absorbed by these contractors as there is no clause in the tender of paying the difference of price in our Government tenders. Wherein the BAI has return has requested the government to address this serious issue," Shah said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022