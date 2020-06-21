Mumbai: Builder give 19-storey high rise for COVID 19

As Mumbai grapples with COVID-19, many Mumbaikars are going out of the way to help others in this hour of adversity. A builder has handed over a 19-storey newly constructed, ready-to-move-in building to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), so that it can be converted into a COVID-19 facility, reports ANI.

Says benefactor Mehul Sanghvi of Sheeji Sharan Developers, "We decided to do this on our own after discussing the matter with tenants. The building is now being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients."

The building, located on SV Road in Malad, has 130 flats, for which it had received an occupation certificate from the state government. It was ready to be handed over to the flat owners. Till now, 300 patients have been transferred to the building-- four patients per flat.

Gopal Shetty, MP from Malad, played an important role in this decision.

The North Mumbai legislator said he got in touch with Sanghvi and convinced him to provide the building for the cause, in view of the rising number of cases in Malad.

"We're happy that people like Mehul Sanghvi have set aside personal interests, to serve the greater good during these difficult times. We hope that others come forward and make similar gestures, helping us save as many lives as possible," he said.

Malad has been a coronavirus hotspot and a portion of it was shutdown yet again after Unlock 1.0 because of the rising incdence of cases.