 Mumbai: Builder Booked For Trying To Usurp Musician's Property
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Builder Booked For Trying To Usurp Musician's Property

Mumbai: Builder Booked For Trying To Usurp Musician's Property

According to the FIR, he visited the property on January 27 and found the lock to be broken open. Upon further enquiry, Gonsalves came to know that the accused, Mohammad Rafiq Mohammad Hussain Tinwala, the owner of Mega Developers, had committed trespassing, said the FIR.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 02:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Builder Booked For Trying To Usurp Musician's Property | Representative photo

The Oshiwara police have booked a builder for allegedly trying to usurp a musician's property, with the help of fake documents, including the forged signature of the latter's dead father. In his police complaint lodged on September 5, Edward Gonsalves, 50, said that he owns house no 49, Oshiwara village, SV Road, Jogeshwari West.

According to the FIR, he visited the property on January 27 and found the lock to be broken open. Upon further enquiry, Gonsalves came to know that the accused, Mohammad Rafiq Mohammad Hussain Tinwala, the owner of Mega Developers, had committed trespassing, said the FIR.

Read Also
UP: Dairy Owner Beats Stray Dog To Death For Barking At Cow In Moradabad; FIR Filed After Shocking...
article-image

The duo then approached the Oshiwara police and the complainant produced the original property documents. However, when Tinawala was asked to show papers, he made an excuse that they were kept at his home and that he would come back soon with them, the FIR added. The accused never returned, pointed out Gonsalves, adding that he later discovered that Tinawala had created a fake gumasta licence for the same property. It's a mandatory registration required for doing any business in Maharashtra.

Subsequently, Gonsalves approached the BMC and found out that Tinawala had applied for the licence in 2022. However, the civic body did not provide the detailed list of documents that he had submitted to get the registration done. In February, Gonsalves obtained information through the Right to Information Act and made a shocking discovery, said the FIR. He came to know that the builder had allegedly submitted a fake photograph and signature of his late father on the gumasta application.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Read Also
Bombay HC Issues Notice To State, DGP On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad’s Plea To Consolidate FIRs...
article-image

Gonsalves' father had passed away in 2016, but Tinawala used another individual's photograph in place of his father, said the FIR. The lawyer's signature and stamp on the agreement were also fake, he added. Tinawala submitted these fake documents to the BMC intending to illegally acquire the property, Gonsalves asserted.

A case has been filed for cheating and dishonesty and forgery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Builder Booked For Trying To Usurp Musician's Property

Mumbai: Builder Booked For Trying To Usurp Musician's Property

Thane News: 2 Held, 1 Detained For Gangrape In Titwala

Thane News: 2 Held, 1 Detained For Gangrape In Titwala

Gujarat ACB Nabs Matunga Cop For Graft Case

Gujarat ACB Nabs Matunga Cop For Graft Case

Mumbai: Central Railway Revises Porterage Charges; Check New Rates Effective Immediately At All...

Mumbai: Central Railway Revises Porterage Charges; Check New Rates Effective Immediately At All...

Mumbai Accident: 1 Killed, 2 Injured After Electric Car Collides With Motorcycle Near Matuly Naka In...

Mumbai Accident: 1 Killed, 2 Injured After Electric Car Collides With Motorcycle Near Matuly Naka In...