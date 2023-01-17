Mumbai: Builder Avinash Bhosale in hospital since October; CBI wants AIIMS doctors to opine

Avinash Bhosale | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached a special court and sought the constitution of a medical board with experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi to opine on the need for further hospitalisation of Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale. The builder, who is in custody in a money laundering case concerning the Yes Bank, has been in the St George's Hospital since October 2022.

The jailor had referred him to the hospital and then informed the court, which had then passed an order on his hospitalisation. On Wednesday, upon the agency’s plea, the court said that the CBI could itself find out if the accused requires hospitalisation. In case, it's not satisfied then its plea for constitution of medical board will be heard, the court added.

The CBI subsequently filed a plea and said that its officers have already visited the hospital and collected the case reports. It stated that the St George's opined that Bhosale's hospitalisation in October was necessary and further hospital care is required, too.

The agency said that from a bare perusal of the medical reports of Bhosale, it appears that the illness is “general” in nature. It contended that he has neither been on a ventilator nor in coma. Also, there is no indication that he underwent a major surgery or faced any serious health complications during the period of hospitalisation or even prior to that. Hence, the reasons cited by the St. George's Dean for Bhosale's further hospitalisation are “totally unjustified and questionable”. The report is also silent on whether the treatment which he is getting at the hospital is not available in jail, the CBI argued.

The court then said that it can't straightaway give such direction to AIIMS, New Delhi. It also suggested that the CBI should approach the hospital dean and point out the aforementioned queries.

Underlining that unless it's concluded that there is substance in the CBI's allegation, the court said that the agency should put its doubt on record through an affidavit, after which the next legal step could be taken.

