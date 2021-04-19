Mumbai: BTech grad, who made 150 fake websites to dupe people, arrested from Darbhanga

Mumbai: The cyber police arrested a 27-year-old man from Bihar for making over 15 fake websites of various companies offering dealerships, data entry jobs and loan institutions on Sunday. The accused, who had duped a number of people by posing as the administrator of the original portal, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to cyber police officials, a complainant had approached stating that an unidentified person was selling dealership of CEAT tyres since November last year. An FIR was registered into the issue for cheating, forgery and impersonation on January 8.

Based on technical evidence, cyber police officials arrested Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, a bachelor of technology, from Darbhanga in Bihar.

Dr Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber) said, "During the probe, we found that Chaudhary works in a software company, where he had created fake websites of a number of companies offering loans, data entry jobs and tyre sale dealerships. We have seized his laptop, mobile phone and analysed his computer, where we found that he had coded 150 such fake websites and was ready to host them all.”

Cyber police is further investigating the matter and suspect that Chaudhary had a number of accomplices to the crime, and efforts to identify and nab them are underway