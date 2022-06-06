Mumbai: Brothers stab their own mother to death in Wadala

Suspecting his own mother of sabotaging his life though black magic, a 25-year-old Wadala resident allegedly murdered her with help from his 15-year-old brother. The police have booked both the brothers as well as the elder brother's girlfriend.

According to the Wadala police, the deceased, Nirmala Thakur (42), was found brutally murdered in her residence in Panchsheel Nagar, Wadala (east). Her husband Vijay (50), a supervisor with a warehouse, found her dead when he returned home after completing a night shift at 5.45 a.m. on Friday and informed the police. An FIR was registered against unknown persons and investigations were initiated.

“The first thing that we noticed was that there were no signs of forced entry into the house, which led us to believe that Nirmala had let her killers inside willingly. This, in turn, made us suspect that she knew her killers and we started investigating the possibility of her family members or friends being the perpetrators,” police inspector Satish Pawar, Wadala police station said.

Over the course of the entire day, the police questioned Vijay, his son Akshay (25) and Akshay's 15-year-old brother. Akshay and his brother said that they had gone out of station for a picnic and only returned home much after the murder was discovered. However, the police verified their claims with their cellular locations and found that they were in the same area as their residence at the time of the murder. This made the police suspicious and they checked Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage, which also showed them leaving the house in the early hours of Friday morning. The footage also showed a young woman with them, who was identified as Akshay's girlfriend Komal Bhoilkar (22).

“With enough grounds to detain them, we questioned all three of them separately. Every question that one of them answered was also asked to the other two and the more we questioned them, the more the discrepancies increased in their respective stories,” an officer who was part of the investigation said.

Finally, the cops confronted the trio with all the evidence they had, and they broke down and confessed to having killed Nirmala with a knife used for cutting fish.

“Akshay used to work as a driver with the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking but had suffered an accident two months ago, due to which he was no longer able to work. Over the last few months, he had convinced himself that Nirmala was using black magic to spoil his life. She was also opposed to his relationship with Komal, and all of this collectively led to the murder. He managed to convince his younger brother to go along with the plan and help them,” Pawar said.

Akshay and Komal were placed under arrest on Sunday following their confession, while Akshay's younger brother was booked and sent to the juvenile detention center in Dongri. All the three accused have been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code, and the two adult accused will be produced in court on Monday, officers said.