e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

China: 5 killed, 9 missing in landslide in Guizhou province Over 100,000 US citizens hospitalized with COVID-19
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

Mumbai: British Indian who called airport RT-PCR testing a scam, tests negative

Staff Reporter
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

The British citizen of Indian origin who alleged in a video clip that the RT-PCR tests done at the Mumbai international airport are a “big scam” has now tested negative for Covid-19 and will be discharged as per protocol. Manoj Ladwa alleged that he missed his father-in-law's funeral due to the RT-PCR test at the airport and then his admission to the SevenHills Hospital.

The airport authorities have said they have only provided the locationand the entire process is carried out by the civic authorities. Since the testing and laboratory tie-ups are made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), they are not authorised to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, civic officials said passengers arriving from countries identified by the government as 'at-risk', such as those in Europe including the United Kingdom, are de-boarded on priority to undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival.

“That protocol adopted is as per the exact guidelines given by GOI. He tested positive on arrival. So as per protocol, he was sent to SevenHills Hospital. Now his repeat RT-PCR has come negative. Sohe will be discharged. BMC has followed proper protocol,” said BMC additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu.

ALSO READ

Watch video: British Indian alleges Mumbai airport COVID-19 testing a 'scam' Watch video: British Indian alleges Mumbai airport COVID-19 testing a 'scam'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:49 AM IST
Advertisement