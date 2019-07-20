Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation withdraws 10 percent water cut as stock in seven lakes rises

Mumbai: With the total stock of water in the seven lakes crossing the halfway mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday rolled back the 10 per cent water cut that was in force since November last year. A civic official said the water cut was revoked from Saturday morning. "The decision to lift the water cut was taken by the standing committee of the BMC and it was implemented from today," Ashok Tawadiya, chief engineer of the hydraulics department of told PTI.

Decent amount of the rainfall in the catchment areas prompted the civic administration to lift the water cut, he added. The city had been facing 10 per cent water cut since November 15 last year as the stock in all the seven reservoirs, which supply water to Mumbai, had dipped alarmingly. According to the official, as on Saturday, the lakes have crossed 51 per cent of the required quantum, with one of the lakes already overflowing.

The seven lakes are, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi- must have 14.5 lakh million litres water as on October 1 every year so that the city doesn't have to face water cuts during the year. The Tulsi lake, the smallest of the seven lakes, which supplies only one per cent water to Mumbai, overflowed on July 12. Another civic official said the BMC reviewed the water stock in all the seven lakes and found that the rainfall has been satisfactory so far and the level has crossed the halfway mark. "We hope that there is a good rainfall in the remaining months of the monsoon and by September-end all the reservoirs get sufficient amount water," he said.