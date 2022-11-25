Mumbai breathes far worse air than Delhi

Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai: Mumbai’s air quality on Thursday was reported to be the worst in comparison to major cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad and Pune. Its Air Quality Index (AQI) was 204, which is considered ‘poor’. Experts said the current toxic air trend is due to the dip in temperature and still winds.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the indices for Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad on Thursday were 152, 150 and 155, respectively.

In Mumbai, the main contributors to polluted air were areas like Chembur (AQI 304) and Malad (AQI 312), which were in the ‘very poor’ category, followed by Andheri (269), BKC (222), Colaba (215) and Bhandup (211). Navi Mumbai (166), Mazagaon (132), Worli (121) and Borivali (108) remained in the ‘moderate’ category.

SAFAR has predicted ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category air quality for the next two days. There are six AQI categories, according to SAFAR, namely ‘good’ (0-50), ‘satisfactory’ (50-99), ‘moderate’ (100-199), ‘poor’ (200-299), ‘very poor’ (300-399), and ‘severe’ (400-500).

Experts have advised sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks and undertake less intense activities. Asthmatics should keep their medicines ready if symptoms like cough or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients should see a doctor in case of palpitations, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue. Citizens are also advised to wear masks while heading outdoors.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of clear skies with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering between 34 and 21 degrees Celsius for the next two days.