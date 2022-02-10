Mumbai: Breakthrough infections of COVID-19 seen in senior citizens despite having been fully vaccinated

Breakthrough infections of covid-19 have been seen in senior citizens despite having been fully vaccinated. According to the statistics, 39,218 of the 11,38,601 citizens above 60 years of age had contracted covid-19 infections after taking both doses of corona between February 1, 2021, to February 7 this year. It means 3.44 per cent have been infected in the 12 months since mass vaccination began in Mumbai. When a person is infected after being vaccinated, it is referred to as a case of ‘breakthrough infection’. Health officials attributed this to the multiple underlying medical conditions that are at higher risk of serious illness if they contract Covid-19 infection.

According to the statistics, so far 1.59 lakh of the 87.76 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated with both doses have been reinfected during the same period.

“There are several factors due to which senior citizens have been reinfected after taking both doses. Most of the reinfection cases were seen in the third wave as many of them were complaining of viral fever which later turned out to be covid-19 infections as it has the similar symptoms. However the senior citizens have more underlying comorbidities due to which they are more prone to contract infections,” said a senior health official from the civic health department.

The study-SARS-CoV-2 Immunity and Reinfection Evaluation (SIREN) — concluded that immune responses from past infection reduce the risk of catching the virus again by 83% for at least five months. But the researchers also found that people who become reinfected can carry high levels of the virus in their nose and throat, which increases the chances of transmitting the virus to others.

“Epidemiologically, we haven’t witnessed a significant difference in the reinfected population. But unvaccinated, single-dose vaccinated or immunocompromised patients suffered severe symptoms of reinfections,” said a senior health officer.

BMC Immunisation Officer Dr Sheela Jagtap said while vaccines were definitely helpful in fighting corona, but they were more useful in reducing the severity of the disease though in such a situation, the assumption that people would not have Covid after taking the vaccine and their not following Covid protocol could cause problems for others. “Therefore, even after taking the vaccine, wear a mask, avoid crowds and pay attention to cleanliness,” she said.

Infectious diseases expert said there was a possibility that some people had been reinfected after taking the vaccine, while some have even been hospitalised. “It is too early to say whether the vaccine is effective or not. For this, we will have to watch and follow up for at least one or three years, but people should take the vaccine when it is their turn and follow the protocol together. When the time comes, a booster dose should also be taken,” he said.

