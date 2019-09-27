Mumbai: Break-in reported in of the offices at Aayakar Bhavan

A break-in has allegedly taken place in one of the offices at Aayakar Bhavan in Mumbai. A leading daily's report states that the break-in was kept under wrap so far.

According to Indian Express, the alleged break-in took place in the office of one of the Chief Commissioners of Income Tax who has an office on the fourth floor of Aayakar Bhavan. The alleged break-in was discovered after Ganesh Chaturti holiday in Mumbai on September 2. The leading daily's report states that the break-in took place on the fourth floor where the Chief Commissioner, Alka Tyagi, office is located at. Alka Tyagi, is the supervisory head of units that assess taxes of all companies and banks located in Fort, Ballard Estate, Colaba and Nariman Point, a large commercial hub in Mumbai.

Her unit handles cases like Deepak Kochhar-ICICI Bank case, the Ambani family Black Money Act case besides several important search cases, reported the Indian Express. Officials told the leading daily that the break-in was discovered in the morning by Income Tax security staff. The staff found locked cupboards broken in and ransacked. No FIR has been filed till now, but sources told the Indian Express that the Chief Commissioner has sent a written complaint on the incident to Principal Chief Commissioner Satish Kumar Gupta who also has a chamber in the same building.

Aayakar Bhavan, a seven storey-building, is the headquarters of the Income Tax department in Mumbai, around 2000 employees work in the building. The building is said to be secured by at least 100 closed-circuit TV cameras.