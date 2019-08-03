Mumbai: Break-in at college, Rs 1.5 lakh stolen

Thane: A junior college in Ambivli near Kalyan was broken into and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and some documents were stolen, in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to the police.

An unidentified person, or persons, broke the safety grille of the Patil Balmandir and Junior College office at Yadav Nagar and decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh and some documents, between 1am and 4am, said police.

The incident came to light on Friday morning, when an office clerk, Gyanesh-war Karpe, came to work and found the contents of the office strewn about the place and the window grille broken.

The thief, or thieves, had entered the college by breaking the safety grille on the window of the administrative office, according to police.

Cash worth Rs. 1.5 lakh and some documents stored in the cupboard inside office was stolen, according to a complaint lodged by college authorities. A case was registered against unidentified persons at the Khadakpada police station.

“The welding spot where the grilles intersect, was removed by force and the grille was dismantled," said police. The CCTV cameras were not working as maintenance of the security equipment is pending, so police have no clues in the matter so far. "We will have to rely on our informers in nabbing the culprits. We hope to nab them soon".