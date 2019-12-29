Mumbai: Brave 10-year-old girl rescues her two-year-old cousin and herself from kidnapper

Later, the mother recieved a call from an unknown number, it was the 10-year-old girl who said she was with a traffic policeman at Pant Nagar. The girls were handed over to them later. The 10-year-old's father told the Mid-Day, "when they went to the general store, a woman, supposedly in her 30s, took the two-year-old with her saying she would give her a chocolate. Seeing that, the older girl followed them. The woman took the girls with her and got into an auto. My daughter realised something was wrong and decided to wait for an opportunity to get away."

After the auto stopped at a signal in Laxmi Nagar at Pant Nagar, the 10-year-old jumped out from the auto and ran towards a traffic cop. The cops have said that the kidnapper tried to run behind the 10-year-old but when she saw the girl approaching police the kidnapper also dropped the younger girl and fled from the spot. The cops have said that they have images of the kidnapper from CCTV footage and the girl has also has identified her.