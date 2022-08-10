Mumbai: Branch of tree falls on parked rickshaw, passengers escape with minor injuries

Representative image | FPJ Photo

A branch of a tree fell on a parked rickshaw at Bhaita wadi in Ghatkopar East on Wednesday evening. Two passengers escape with minor injuries in the incident. They were treated and discharged from the civic run Rajawadi hospital.



A heavy rainfall with gusty winds were witnessed at some areas in the evening on Wednesday. Several incidents of tree collapsed were reported throughout the day. But the incident of tree collapsed at Bhaita wadi on Tilak road at Ghatkopar East injured two passengers. The incident took place at 7 pm.

The branch of the tree fell when the rickshaw was parked on the road. Kunesh Saha (57 years) and Alka Saha (52 years) were injured in the incident. They were immediately taken out of the rickshaw and was admitted in the Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar. According to Anil Kumar, chief medical officer, "They were treated in OPD and discharged.