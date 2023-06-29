Mumbai Braces For Heavy Rainfall As IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Lakes Receive 'Extremely Heavy' Rainfall

Representative image

Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour over the past 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recording 122mm rainfall and the Colaba observatory recording 148mm.

The regional meteorological centre, Mumbai, has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in isolated areas over the next 24 hours in the city and has issued a yellow alert for Friday. Two high tides were recorded in the city on Thursday; first was 3.54mt and the second was 3.44mt.

Normal conditions in the City

The day didn’t witness too many intense water logging incidents and vehicular traffic was also not affected much owing to a public holiday for Bakri-Eid. The local trains and BEST services also operated normally. Meanwhile, 13 incidents of tree and tree branches falling were reported, with one of them resulting in two deaths in Byculla. The day also witnessed four short circuit incidents and two house collapses but no one was injured in these incidents.

Lakes supplying water to Mumbai & neighbouring areas received “extremely heavy” rainfall

An IMD official said seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai and neighbouring areas received “extremely heavy” rainfall in the past 24 hours. Four of these lakes, Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa and Bhatsa, located in Thane, recorded 144 mm, 137mm, 109mm and 137mm rainfall, respectively. Vihar and Tulsi lakes in Mumbai received 159mm and 235mm rainfall, respectively, while the Upper Vaitarna lake in Nashik district recorded 122mm downpour, the official said.

For the rest of the state, the IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts – Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik and Pune. Besides Mumbai, the yellow alert has been issued for Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nadurbrar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur and Satara.

