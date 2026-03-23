Mumbai Braces For 4th Heatwave Of March As IMD Issues Yellow Alert | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Mumbai and it's metropolitan region is most likely to witness fourth heatwave of the month, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) local weather forecast for the next 48 hours released on Monday morning has warned for heatwave like conditions. In the district weather forecast released on Sunday, a Yellow Alert was sounded for 'hot and humid conditions' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri (Konkan region).

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs, the maximum & minimum temperatures will be around 38°C and 22°C, respectively. The skies will be mainly clear and heatwave like conditions are very likely to prevail.

On Sunday, the Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 36.4°C, which was 3.2°C above normal. While the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 34.2°C, which was 2.4°C above normal.

In its advisory for citizens to prevent from heatstroke, the weather department has advised to stay hydrated, schedule strenuous jobs in the cooler times of the day, wear loose cotton clothing, and consult a doctor immediately if any heatstroke signs are observed.

As per IMD's Hot Weather outlook for March to May 2026, more heatwaves are forecasted for Maharashtra in April and May.

Meanwhile, several districts of Maharashtra atr sounded alert for thunderstorms, rainfall accompanied gusty winds. The districts where Yellow Alert for thunderstorms and rainfall is sounded for the next couple of days include: Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Vashim and Yawatmal.

No signs of rainfall are seen for Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts as of now, accordingly to the IMD.

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