Mumbai Braces For 3rd Heatwave In 2 Weeks As Temperatures Likely To Cross 38°C; Alert Issued For Today & Tomorrow

Mumbaikars shield themselves from intense sunlight as temperatures soar above 38°C during the heatwave across the city | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to experience another spell of intense heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a heatwave for the city and neighbouring districts of Thane district, Palghar district and Raigad district between March 13 and March 14.

FOR 48 HOURS :

Mainly clear sky in city and suburbs. Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places in city & suburbs.

शहर आणि उपनगरांमध्ये आकाश प्रामुख्याने निरभ्र राहील. शहर आणि उपनगरांमध्ये काही ठिकाणी उष्णतेची लाट येण्याची शक्यता आहे. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) March 12, 2026

According to the weather department, maximum temperatures in Mumbai are expected to cross 38°C on Friday and remain around 37°C on Saturday, triggering heatwave conditions across the region.

IMD forecast for today and tomorrow |

Third Heatwave Alert In 2 Weeks

This is the third heatwave alert issued by the IMD in the past two weeks. Earlier, the city witnessed heatwave conditions between March 4 and March 5, followed by another spell between March 9 and March 10. The second alert was later upgraded to an orange warning for a severe heatwave.

During the recent heatwave, Mumbai recorded its hottest March day since 2021. The Santacruz Observatory logged a maximum temperature of 40°C on March 10. Some pockets such as Vikhroli and Ram Mandir also witnessed temperatures exceeding the 40°C mark.

After days of intense heat, the city briefly experienced relief on Thursday when maximum temperatures dropped to 33°C in the suburbs, while the Colaba Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7°C in the island city. However, meteorologists say the respite is likely to be short-lived.

Likely Reason Behind Fresh Heatwave

According to Bikram Singh, director of IMD Mumbai, the fresh heatwave warning is linked to the formation of a new anti-cyclone system over the Arabian Sea.

“While the previous anti-cyclone had weakened, a new anti-cyclone system is now developing and is placed over the Arabian Sea. Owing to this system, we are expecting an influx of northerly winds from Gujarat and beyond. Since these winds are warmer and drier, temperatures are likely to rise to 37–38°C between March 13 and March 14,” Singh said as quoted by the Indian Express.

The IMD has indicated that heat levels may gradually decline after March 14, with temperatures expected to settle around 33°C from March 15 onward. March typically marks the transition from winter to summer in Mumbai, and the city often experiences above-normal temperatures during this period. Historical records from the IMD show that the hottest March day ever recorded in Mumbai was 41.9°C in 1953.

