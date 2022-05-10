e-Paper Get App
Mumbai BPO worker arrested by Manipur cops for post on tribal chief

According to the complaint, two unknown persons had in separate social media posts promoted enmity between communities in the state and had also defamed CM N Biren Singh.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Representative Image | Pexels
A 38-year-old Mira Road resident was arrested by Manipur police after a social media post on an ongoing controversy over the death of a tribal chief, Raja Goukhothang Guite.

As per reports from TOI, Pau Lian Kap, a BPO employee was arrested on Saturday by Churachandpur police after a complaint by G Damsawmthang, chairperson of the Raja Goukhothang Guite 150th Death Commemoration Committee in Churachandpur.

According to the complaint, two unknown persons had in separate social media posts promoted enmity between communities in the state and had also defamed CM N Biren Singh.

Kap has been booked under IPC sections 500, 153A, 505(2) and 34.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:58 PM IST