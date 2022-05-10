Mumbai BPO worker arrested by Manipur cops for post on tribal chief

A 38-year-old Mira Road resident was arrested by Manipur police after a social media post on an ongoing controversy over the death of a tribal chief, Raja Goukhothang Guite.

As per reports from TOI, Pau Lian Kap, a BPO employee was arrested on Saturday by Churachandpur police after a complaint by G Damsawmthang, chairperson of the Raja Goukhothang Guite 150th Death Commemoration Committee in Churachandpur.

According to the complaint, two unknown persons had in separate social media posts promoted enmity between communities in the state and had also defamed CM N Biren Singh.

Kap has been booked under IPC sections 500, 153A, 505(2) and 34.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:58 PM IST