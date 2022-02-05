Mumbai: BPO employee kills girlfriend in Palghar, held

Over 10 days after a 29-year-old BPO employee went missing from Vile Parle West, the city crime branch arrested her boyfriend in connection with her murder. The body of Pinki Misquit was recovered near Waghoba Khind, a famous temple in Palghar district, on Thursday evening.

The police said Pinki was last seen on January 24 when she left home for work. Her family had approached the Santacruz police, which lodged a missing person complaint, while the crime branch unit 9 launched a parallel investigation.

During the probe, the crime branch found her last location at Palghar and accordingly interrogated several people. There was, however, no headway in the case. On Thursday, around 5 pm, a woman’s decomposed body was found. The appearance and clothes matched the missing report.

While filing the complaint, Pinki’s family had suspected Zico Misquit, 27, to be a perpetrator, who also stays in the same locality. The police learnt that Zico and Pinki used to work in the same call centre where they grew close to each other.

On January 24, both of them went to Palghar. However, a heated argument broke out between the two and in a fit of rage Zico allegedly killed her with a sharp object. During interrogation, Zico confessed to killing her, after which he was handed over to the Palghar police where an offence of murder had been registered.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:02 AM IST